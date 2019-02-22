James Paul Cobb passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. Born January 13, 1947, in McAlester, Oklahoma, he was a son of the late Harlen James and Pauline Euple Johnson Cobb.



James was a high school athlete, being the captain or co-captain of various football and baseball teams. He was active in scouting and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.



James attended Oklahoma State University, Southeastern State College, and Southwestern State College, earning a Masters Degree in Education and a Bachelors of Science in Pharmacy from Southwestern State College in Weatherford, Oklahoma.



He worked as a high school science teacher in Oklahoma before attending pharmacy school and joining the United States Public Health Service (USPHS). He began his military career at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bethesda, Maryland in 1974, serving 30 years before being honorably discharged in 2004 at the rank of Captain (06), retiring from his last duty station at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He also volunteered in the pharmacy at the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.



James was a University of Oklahoma (OU) football fan; had a keen interest in the U.S. Civil War and JFK assassination; enjoyed playing tennis; and, was a spectator at the U.S. Open many times. He also enjoyed playing computer games, watching television, and listening to music with his son.



Surviving are his wife, Susan Anne Mantell Cobb, and son, Justin Paul Cobb, of Durham, NC; brother, John D. Cobb and wife, Pam, of Ft. Mill, SC; an aunt, Mary Cobb, of McAlester, OK; and, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



James requested to be cremated and that there not be a viewing. However, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at The Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy Street, Cary, North Carolina. The family will receive friends 3:00pm-4:00pm, with a service at 4:00pm (including military honors), and a meal thereafter.



Memorial contributions may be made to: The Justin Paul Cobb College Donation Fund, Wells Fargo Bank, Attn: Branch Manager, 4709 Hope Valley Road, Durham, NC 27707. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019