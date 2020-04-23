Home

Mr. James Preston Gardner Sr., 69, of Mount Airy, MD passed away on April 22, 2020. James joins his parents James and Dorothy Gardner and brother Robert "Bobby" Gardner in heaven.

He is survived by his wife Betty Gardner following 42 years of marriage, 4 children, Jeannie Gardner, Amy Bledsoe, Jamie Diaz and James Gardner Jr., 2 sisters Linda Hurley and Donna Tingler and 7 grandchildren.

In addition to being a kind loving father, he loved woodworking, old cars, watching wrestling and spending time with family and friends.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, send donations to the Carroll County Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
