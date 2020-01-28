Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.L. Davis Funeral Home
12525 Bradbury Avenue
Smithsburg, MD 21783
(301) 791-1230
Resources
More Obituaries for James Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Price

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Price Obituary
James Edward "Jamie" Price, 57, of Thurmont, MD, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Hagerstown, MD.

Born February 18, 1962, he was the son of June (Stine) Price and the late Jessie Price.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Holly Mullendore Price.

He is a veteran of the United States Army and was honorably discharged July 13, 1986.

He was employed by C. William Hetzer, Inc.

He loved to fish, watch John Wayne movies, spending time with family when he could and he adored his niece & nephews.

Jamie is survived by sisters, Penny Workinger and husband Brian of Rockville, MD and Kandy Hoffman and husband Jim of Thurmont, MD, brother, Jesse Price and wife Sheila of Hedgesville, WV, nieces, Jennifer Greene, Heidi Strouth and husband Danny, Tiffany Stouffer and husband Cory, Sr. and Diane Workinger, great-nephews, Dylan Strouth, Cory Stouffer, Jr. and Ares Stouffer and his favorite great-niece, Madeline Strouth.

A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-3pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of James E. Price to the at .

Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.L. Davis Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -