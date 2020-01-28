|
|
James Edward "Jamie" Price, 57, of Thurmont, MD, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Hagerstown, MD.
Born February 18, 1962, he was the son of June (Stine) Price and the late Jessie Price.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Holly Mullendore Price.
He is a veteran of the United States Army and was honorably discharged July 13, 1986.
He was employed by C. William Hetzer, Inc.
He loved to fish, watch John Wayne movies, spending time with family when he could and he adored his niece & nephews.
Jamie is survived by sisters, Penny Workinger and husband Brian of Rockville, MD and Kandy Hoffman and husband Jim of Thurmont, MD, brother, Jesse Price and wife Sheila of Hedgesville, WV, nieces, Jennifer Greene, Heidi Strouth and husband Danny, Tiffany Stouffer and husband Cory, Sr. and Diane Workinger, great-nephews, Dylan Strouth, Cory Stouffer, Jr. and Ares Stouffer and his favorite great-niece, Madeline Strouth.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-3pm at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of James E. Price to the at .
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020