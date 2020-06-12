James Ray Purdum
James Ray Purdum, age 96, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home in Damascus, Maryland.

He was born October 27, 1923 to Elliott and Dora Purdum of Cedar Grove. Ray was employed by the Montgomery County Public Schools, in the Maintenance Dept, for 31 years.

He was a member of Damascus Travel Club for over 40 years, and volunteered at the American Legion on bingo nights for 20 years. He was a member of Damascus Methodist Church. He enjoyed having a large garden and donating the vegetables to the church. He was a very avid sports fan. He loved to bowl and play golf. He also enjoyed watching all sports on television, especially the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Lois Purdum, daughter Sharon Spiker and daughter Lynn Williams (husband Douglas.) He is preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law David and Lyn Purdum, and son-in-law Lewis Spiker. He had 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Damascus Methodist Church, 9700 New Church St, Damascus, MD 20872.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared with his family on our website at www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
