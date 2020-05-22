James "Ray" Reid, formerly of Damascus, Maryland, died May 6, 2020, in Branson, Missouri. Ray was a member of The Harvest-Oak Grove Church in Oak Grove, Arkansas.
Ray, and his loving wife of 59 years, Gail, lived in Rockville, Maryland; Damascus, Maryland; Centreville, Virginia; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Christiansted St.Croix, US Virgin Islands; Fletcher, North Carolina; Lake Sinclair, Georgia; and Blue Eye, Missouri. They traveled extensively to 49 of 50 US states and several trips to Israel. Ray accepted JESUS as his savior at the Garden Tomb in Jerusalem, Israel, November 6, 1978.
He was a Commercial Construction Estimator until his death and was known throughout the industry as "The Bidman". He was Co-owner of My Father's House Christian Bookstore, with his wife Gail.
He enjoyed doing Genealogical research for friends and had over 14,000 names in his own Family Tree. He loved to travel, having visited over a thousand places during his life. He hiked over 1200 miles of the Appalachian Trail.
Surviving are his wife Crosby "Gail" Reid of Blue Eye, Missouri; sons: James Raymond Reid Jr. (wife Cathy), of Brunswick, Maryland, Jeffery Scott Reid (wife Lena) of Dallas, Texas, Joseph Paul Reid of Eatonton, Georgia; and daughters: Jennifer Gail Limeri (husband Peter) of Marietta, Georgia, Joanna Evelyn Wauhop (husband Michael) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His son, Gerald Alan Reid, preceded him in death in February 1995. His parents, Ralph Odell "Buck" Reid and Winifred Grace Reid, both preceded him in death.
Final arrangements were conducted by Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held in Maryland at a later date. (Possibly August 2020) All of the details will be updated on his Caring Bridge page (www.caring-bridge.org/visit/rayreid).
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020.