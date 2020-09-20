1/1
James Rice
James B. "Jim", "JB", "Seamus" Rice of Walkersville, MD, 74, died unexpectedly September 19, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital.

JB was born March 18, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, and served proudly in the US Navy as a Gunner's Mate aboard the USS Boston CAG1 during the Vietnam War. He then joined the US Park Police in Washington, DC, and served for 23 years; most of his career as a K-9 Officer. He enjoyed travel any time and place, was a voracious reader of history and crime novels, and spent many happy vacations in Florida during spring training, enjoying his favorite baseball team, the NY Mets.

He was the beloved husband of Susan C. Rice; the loving father of Brendan T. Rice (Carey), James A. Rice, Ann E. Schofield (Joseph) and Mary C. Turska (Paul); devoted stepfather of Michael W. Stream JR (Shannon), and Suzanne M. Butler (Albert); loving brother of Thomas O. Rice (Sheila) and cousin Noreen Quinn (Michael); loving grandfather of Everly, Ashley, Aaron and Sean; loving step grandfather of Emma, Evan, Daniel, Emily and Ella.

James was predeceased by his parents, George J. and Mary M. Rice; sister, Jeanette Rice; brother, George Rice; grandson, Reed Cantler; and granddaughter, Sophia Rice.

The family will receive friends at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Funeral Home at 9501 Catoctin Mountain HWY (US 15 North) Frederick on Thursday, September 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Interment private.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
