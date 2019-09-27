|
|
We celebrate the life of James Richard "Jim" Sweeney, 76, of Thurmont, Md., who passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma cancer.
Born April 12, 1943, son of the late F. William McClellan Sweeney and Elva Catherine (Rice) Sweeney, he was a graduate of Thurmont High and Frederick Community College. He served in US Army from 1964 to 1970 in the White House Communications Agency. After a career of 38 years, Jim retired from Potomac Edison Electric in 2002.
Jim married Diane Brown on Valentine's Day 1985 and they pledged each for the other and both for God. With this marriage, he became the loving stepfather of Diane's daughter, Amiee. Jim and Diane built their home on Magnolia Ave., Frederick, and lived there until last November when they moved to their "vacation" home with its views of the Catoctin Mountains.
Jim especially loved being Pop to his three grandchildren. Caring for family and friends was a great joy to him. He loved being outside, working in the garden. He was also an avid toy train collector. Jim was a lifetime member of Harriet Chapel Episcopal Church and he worshiped at Mt. Carmel UMC.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Diane, Thurmont, stepdaughter, Amiee Henderson Freeman, and his grandchildren, Madeleine, 15, Ethan, 13, and Sabina, 11, all of Reston, Va. He is also survived by his brothers, Stanley Sweeney, of Cumberland, Md., Ronnie (Rose) Sweeney, of Hagerstown, Md., and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy and Joe, and his sisters-in-law Barbara, Shirley and Sandra.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E Church Street, Frederick. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Sept. 30 at 10am with visitation at 9am from Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church, 9411 Baltimore Rd., Frederick. Burial will follow at Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Lewistown.
Thank you to all who touched his life. He will be deeply missed. We also thank his caring Johns Hopkins doctors and nurses who became our friends during Jim's illness. Contributions in Jim's name can be made to Mt Carmel UMC (www.hopemtcarmel.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019