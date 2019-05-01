|
James Russel Baker Jr passed away Sunday, April 28th. He leaves behind his mother, Susanna T. Baker; a son, James S. Baker; bothers Paul W. Baker, Mike A. Baker and Jay R. Baker and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Baker, a sister Dorothy L. Baker and brother, David W. Baker.
Family would like to thank the owner of Frederick Moving Company, Bob Lapham for all his kindness. Family will gather at Grace Trinity Church of Christ, 9501 Baltimore Rd, Frederick MD from 11:00am until 2:00pm Friday, May 3rd.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2019