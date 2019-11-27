|
|
James Victor Shaff III, age 72, of Frederick, MD passed away on November 26, 2019 in Salisbury, MD. He was born on July 7, 1947 and was the son of the late James Jr. and Ruby Shaff. James is survived by his sister Connie Shaff and Wallace Bennett of Salisbury; other relatives and friends of Frederick. A graveside service will take place on December 12, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. Please leave condolences for the family at HollowayFH.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019