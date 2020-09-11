1/1
James Shipley
James Cramer Shipley, son of the late Harry F. Shipley and Mary Cramer Shipley passed away September

7, 2020. Born October 16, 1930 and raised in Frederick, Maryland, Mr. Shipley, known as Jim, graduated

from Frederick High School in 1947 and entered the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, Long

Island, New York where he graduated in 1951. After graduation, he served two years active duty in the

United States Navy, and 18 years in the Navy Reserve from which he retired as a Lieutenant

Commander.

Jim worked for many years as a Fire Marshal for the State of Virginia, retiring in 1990. He then continued

his working life in the Code Enforcement Division of the City of Alexandria.

Jim was introduced to his wife, Fay Gochnauer, a Registered Nurse, from Adamstown, Maryland by his

sister-in-law, Barbara J. Shipley, while they were at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He is survived by a

son, Brian, of Kodak, Tennessee and a sister, Linda DiGiulio and her husband Vincent, of Katy, Texas. He

is predeceased by brothers, Peter L. Shipley, Patrick D. Shipley, and Michael J. Shipley and sister- in-law

Barbara J. Shipley.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews that he has guided and helped over many years.

Funeral arrangements are with Keeney & Basford. The funeral service will be private with internment to

be in the family plot at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville. Online condolences may be shared

at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 14, 2020.
