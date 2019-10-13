Home

James J. Snyder, Jr. of Laytonsville, MD died peacefully on October 11, 2019. Born November 4, 1937, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Snyder, his parents, James J. "Jake" Sr. and Marjorie Snyder, and his sister, Alice Nickle. Lois and Jim were married for 58 years. Jim was employed by Olney Electric. He was a Chief and life member of Laytonsville District Volunteer Fire Department. Surviving are his children, Toni Dufficy (David), Larry Snyder (Michele), and Kimberli Glazier (Rich Dorfman); his grandchildren Jennifer, Karen, and Jacob Snyder and Julia and Brandon Dorfman; his sister, Ann Ferguson, his brother John Snyder (Dorothy); and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Roy W. Barber Funeral Home, 21525 Laytonsville Rd., Laytonsville, MD 20882. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Laytonsville, MD 20882 on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 191, Damascus, MD 20872, the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial (firehero.org), or a hospice of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at Roy W. Barber Funeral Home (www.barberfhlaytonsville.com).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
