James Stephens

James M. Stephens, 83, Myersville, died Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Hts.He was the husband of Barbara Jean Brown Stephens whom he married on November 5, 1960.Born in Plymouth, MA on September 8, 1937 he was a son of the late William and Emily Sinkler Stephens. He was employed as a cartographer and IT specialist with Department of Defense. He graduated from Harvard University with a BS degree in Physical Sciences and received his Master's degree from Georgetown University in Astronomy.He was a US Navy veteran from 1959 until 1963. Mr. Stephens interests were trains (railroad buff), sports,(Orioles baseball,Georgetown basketball, and Navy football)Surviving, besides his wife, are three children Cecelia, Jennifer and Robert, four grandchildren Lucas, Lila, Lianna Fulton , Kurtis Bickett, two brothers William and George Stephens. He was predeceased by children Elizabeth and James.Due to COVID-19 services will be private.Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.