1/
James Stephens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James M. Stephens, 83, Myersville, died Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Vindobona Nursing Home in Braddock Hts.

He was the husband of Barbara Jean Brown Stephens whom he married on November 5, 1960.

Born in Plymouth, MA on September 8, 1937 he was a son of the late William and Emily Sinkler Stephens. He was employed as a cartographer and IT specialist with Department of Defense. He graduated from Harvard University with a BS degree in Physical Sciences and received his Master's degree from Georgetown University in Astronomy.

He was a US Navy veteran from 1959 until 1963. Mr. Stephens interests were trains (railroad buff), sports,(Orioles baseball,Georgetown basketball, and Navy football)

Surviving, besides his wife, are three children Cecelia, Jennifer and Robert, four grandchildren Lucas, Lila, Lianna Fulton , Kurtis Bickett, two brothers William and George Stephens. He was predeceased by children Elizabeth and James.

Due to COVID-19 services will be private.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved