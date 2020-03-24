|
Age 76 of Laytonsville, MD, Tommy "The Who" Howes, The Man, The Myth, The Legend died March 23rd, 2020 as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors' orders and raising hell for over seven decades fueled by Fast Cars, Jack Daniels , Schlitz, Miller Lite.
Tommy is survived by his overly patient and loving wife Jo Ann and three children; Tommy, Bobby and Angela or as he liked to call her - "Pebbles", twelve grandchildren and his lifelong friend, Tommy Troxler.
Preceding him in death were his parents; Tom and Irene as well as his old "partners in crime" Jimmy Lyons and JB Brogan.
As a lifelong mechanic, Tommy lived a fast life and his LOVE of Drag Racing ruled his word. From his early days at the old 75/80 Dragstrip where it all began, to a chance match race with a Jet Car at MIR, to being one of the Founding Fathers of 'The Wild Bunch' (the baddest group of doorslammers on the planet), to a world record setting 6 Second, 200MPH run in Atco, NJ; followed by two trips to Australia to race in 1989 and 1991 which then inspired the Australian 'Wild Bunch', multiple race publications including the cover of Competition Plus Magazine, Pro Mod wins, an induction into the MIR Hall of Fame, and running with the Super Chevy Show all over the US (complete with his very own Muscle Machine).
Tommy and Jo Ann spent most of their lives raising their three children in Laytonsville, Maryland. Recently they relocated to North Carolina to enjoy a slower pace of life.
A memorial service/Celebration of life will be held in Maryland, at a later date. If you would like to be included in the notifications please send an email to [email protected]
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the SECU Hospice House, payable to the Johnston Health Foundation, 426 Hospital Road, P.O. Box 1376, Smithfield, NC 27577 in memory of James Howes.
