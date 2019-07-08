James Jacobus Vanderveldt, 93, of Mt. Airy, MD passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 after a brief illness with family by his side. He was predeceased by his cherished wife of over 67 years, Margaret (Duncker) Vanderveldt. Affectionately known as Opa, he enjoyed spending time with family, gardening and traveling.



Born June 13, 1926 in the Netherlands, he was the eldest son of the late Antonius and Catherina (Kolk) Vanderveldt. He served in the Netherlands Armed Forces and was stationed in Indonesia. After leaving the military, he married Margaret and lived in Indonesia for two more years before eventually immigrating to the United States in 1956.



Upon arriving in the United States, he worked at Behnke's Nursery before settling into a career as a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines. After retiring, he drove a Montgomery County school bus for special needs kids for several years.



He is survived by his children, Joanne Louketis (Linus), Peggy Pinckney (Jim, who passed in 2012), Barbara Milner (Robert) and James Vanderveldt (Clarisa), grandchildren, Amirah Louketis, Robert Milner, Matthew Milner, Dr. Ariana Vanderveldt (Dr. John Morton), Renae Vanderveldt, Elena Vanderveldt and James Vanderveldt. Predeceased by six siblings, he is also survived by a brother, Anthony Vanderveldt, and a sister, Nel Schumacher, as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 10AM to 11AM, on July 11 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Libertytown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00AM with Father Chuck Wible presiding. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Homewood of Frederick where he was provided exemplary, compassionate care for the past two years, or to Hospice of Frederick County.