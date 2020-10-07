1/1
James Vernon Hoover
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Vernon Hoover, 87, passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 4th, 2020 peacefully at the home he shared with family in Thurmont, MD. He was born on August 26, 1933 to Mamie and Cecil Hoover in Williamsport, MD.

Jim grew up a farm boy with his two brothers John and Donald. At the age of 23 he began his career as a truck driver for Rockville Fuel and Feed where he retired after 42 years. Jim was also a lifetime member and served as the Governor of the Moose Lodge in Rockville, MD.

He loved music and had a passion for playing his guitars. Billiards became one of his favorite past times and anyone that was up for a game knew that he was a true professional. Family was always his priority and he took great pride in being the patriarch.

Jim was the proud father to 6 children, James D. Anastasia, the late Steven Hoover, the late Deborah Cashwell, the late Randy Hoover, Michael Hoover Sr. and Tracy Hoover. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 8 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Graveside services and interment will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, October 9, at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Please assemble at the cemetery entrance by 11:45 a.m.

If you plan to attend either, we ask that you follow COVID restrictions, wear a mask, or face covering, and maintain social distance.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in honor of James Hoover to: Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick Health Village, #3 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, Maryland 21701

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website www.molesworthwilliams.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved