James (Jim) Vernon Hoover, 87, passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 4th, 2020 peacefully at the home he shared with family in Thurmont, MD. He was born on August 26, 1933 to Mamie and Cecil Hoover in Williamsport, MD.
Jim grew up a farm boy with his two brothers John and Donald. At the age of 23 he began his career as a truck driver for Rockville Fuel and Feed where he retired after 42 years. Jim was also a lifetime member and served as the Governor of the Moose Lodge in Rockville, MD.
He loved music and had a passion for playing his guitars. Billiards became one of his favorite past times and anyone that was up for a game knew that he was a true professional. Family was always his priority and he took great pride in being the patriarch.
Jim was the proud father to 6 children, James D. Anastasia, the late Steven Hoover, the late Deborah Cashwell, the late Randy Hoover, Michael Hoover Sr. and Tracy Hoover. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be deeply missed.
Friends may call 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 8 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Graveside services and interment will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, October 9, at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Please assemble at the cemetery entrance by 11:45 a.m.
If you plan to attend either, we ask that you follow COVID restrictions, wear a mask, or face covering, and maintain social distance.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in honor of James Hoover to: Frederick Health Hospice, Frederick Health Village, #3 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, Maryland 21701
