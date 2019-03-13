James W. Buxton died at the age of 82 on January 26, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. James was born on July 11, 1936, in Mt. Airy, Maryland, to Gene and Myrtle Buxton.



He was drafted to the Army at a young age but not before marrying Betty, the love of his life, on September 7, 1957. The Army quickly identified his artistic talent and he was pulled from active duty to work for the Department of Defense, where he spent his career as a Cartographer mapping top secret missions for the U.S. The highlight of his career was mapping the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.



Together they raised a daughter, Lisa, and a son, Richard. James enjoyed reading his bible, playing his guitar and trumpet, and listening to music. He is survived by his wife Betty of 61 years, daughter Lisa, son Richard, two grandchildren Alexis and Jacob, and sister Mary. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone.



There will be a memorial service on March 30, 2019, at Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church in Sykesville, Maryland, at 11:00 am. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 13 to Mar. 23, 2019