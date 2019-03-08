James W. (Jimmy) Loy Sr., 82, of Clarksburg, MD, passed away on March 7, 2019 at the age of 82, following a lengthy illness. Jimmy was born on October 30, 1936, in Clarksburg, MD, to the late Lance and Lucille Loy. Jimmy worked for the Montgomery County Government for 34 years as a tree foreman. On August 5, 1958, he married the love of his life, Lorraine Quesenberry. Together, they raised a daughter, Debbie Mikus, and son James Loy Jr. Jimmy had a passion for life and his family. He loved his wife Lorraine with all his heart and was a loving, devoted father and grandfather. He treasured time with his family and friends above everything else. Jimmy's life was centered around helping others; He found his greatest joy in being there for anybody in need. He took great pride in his yard and enjoyed working in it every day. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine, daughter, Debbie Mikus, son, James Loy Jr. and wife Audrey, three grandchildren, Melanie Mikus, Erika Loy, and Elizabeth Loy, a nephew Silas Loy, and an aunt, Agnes Rabbitt. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11 from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at the Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Rd. (Rt. 109), Barnesville MD (hiltonfh.com) A graveside service will be held at 9 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Clarksburg Methodist Church Cemetery, 23425 Spire Street, Clarksburg, MD followed by an 11 AM memorial service at Gaithersburg Church of the Nazarene, 8921 Warfield Rd., Gaithersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or The Dementia Society of America (dementiasociety.org). Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019