James Walter Joy, 79, of Emmitsburg, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Jim was the son of the late Austin and Catherine Joy. He was blessed with 55 years of marriage to Rebecca (Troxell) Joy, who preceded him in death earlier this year.



Jim attended St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Thurmont American Legion, and the Good Timers. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, in which he served as the company sniper. He parachuted over both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, into four continents, multiple countries, several territories, and a couple of archipelago islands.



Jim was a construction worker, blessing many local homes, and was known for his strong work ethic, attention to detail, excellent mind for math, and his willingness to go out of his way to help another. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: swinging on the porch with his grandchildren, fixing large bowls of ice cream, playing cards, learning magic tricks, hunting big game, fishing, and golfing. Jim loved people and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Jim is survived by his daughter Nicole Graff and husband Edmund, his son Wade Joy and wife Susan, his son Chad Joy and wife Michelle, and his six precious grandchildren, Bryan Graff, Hailey Joy, Emily Graff, Mason Joy, Alex Joy, and Tyler Joy. Jim was one of eight brothers and sisters and is survived by Barbara Jean Sanders, Virginia Lee Johnson, Vincent Wayne Joy, Judith Elaine Yaukey, and Thomas Eugene Joy, along with many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his sisters Patricia Ann Otto and Mary Josephine Wivell.



In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a kind deed in Jim's honor. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, the family will not be holding a Mass of Christian Burial at this time. Jim donated his remains to science and will be interred with his wife at a later date with a private graveside memorial service.



