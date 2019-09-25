|
James Wenner Spring, 98, of Lovettsville, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Jimmy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 74 years, Zella Payne Spring; his parents, Claude and Irene Wenner Spring; his sister, Margaret Spring Washington; and brothers Carlos and Kermit.
As a member of the "Greatest Generation," Jimmy was born in Lander, Maryland, on April 12, 1921, where his dad farmed until Jimmy was in early elementary school and then the family moved back to Lovettsville to farm the "Souder place," near Taylorstown, VA. Jimmy worked for his father for a few years starting out gaining valuable farming knowledge and work ethic he would use for the rest of his life. He began farming independently in Loudoun County in the early 1950's, starting on a 100-acre farm which grew into a farming operation of over 3,000 acres in the County. The poem, "I'm Just a Farmer, Plain and Simple" by Bobby Collier truly reflects Jimmy's life as a steward of the land.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Sherry Spring Whipple (Warren) of Lovettsville and his son, Larry D. Spring (Linda) of Clifton, Va. He also is survived by five grandsons, Christopher, Bryan, and Nicholas Spring and David and Timothy Whipple and eight great-grandchildren, Lauren, Christopher, Jr., Blake, Olivia, Helena, and Lyla Spring and Noelle and Gavin Whipple.
Jimmy was a proud, long-time member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church where he served three terms on the church council over the years. After getting married and having children, he decided to be baptized, along with Sherry and Larry. It was at this point he began his Christian journey and lived his life fulfilling those principles and dedicating his life to Christ.
He joined the Lovettsville Farmer's Club in the 1980's. In 2016, he was recognized and honored by the Lovettsville Historical Society as its first "Living Legend" of Lovettsville.
Jimmy and Zella enjoyed many years of square dancing, playing cards, and traveling with family and life-long friends. He thought he was a terrific card player. Zella was better. While playing as partners in many games of setback and after him making an outrageous bid and failing to make the required points to avoid going back, Zella would ask him what in the world did he bid on. He would look at her with his broad and infectious smile and at that point everyone at the table would know his bid was based upon a hope and a prayer. He also thought he was a great square dancer. In this case, he was right. All the ladies wanted to dance with Jimmy and everyone who knew him understood he was more than happy to oblige.
He was a compassionate and caring man; and many lives were touched by his kindness and humor. People often commented on the beautiful smile he bestowed on those he met and he enjoyed being around people of all ages, more often than not sharing one of his jokes while in their company.
Thank you to all of you who touched his life. He will be missed deeply by his family and everyone who knew him.
The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on October 4 at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 12942 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 5, at New Jerusalem. The Rev. Krista Vingelis and Rev. Roland England will officiate. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, VA, with a reception at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church immediately following the interment.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church for the "Fix-It Fund," 12942 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2, 2019