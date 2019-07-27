|
Jan Virginia Delphey, 86, of Frederick Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019. She was the wife of Clarence Delphey Jr. for 49 years.
Born on April 23, 1933, she was the daughter of George WK Thrasher and Nellie Virginia Lakin Thrasher. She also proceeded in death by her brother George "Eddie" Thrasher. Growing up, she lived on a farm in Jefferson and had fond memories of being part of the large farming and church community of family and friends. She was a member of the Jefferson United Church of Christ. She was a graduate of Frederick High School in 1951.
She began her career at Delphey's sports store in Frederick and continued at the State of Maryland Department of Motor Vehicle Administration where she retired as manager of the Frederick MVA in 1997 after 26 years of service.
She loved to bake and cook, especially making everyone's favorite dishes and desserts at Christmas or family dinners. She had loving memories of family vacations touring the US, but most of all her passion was spending time with her family and extended family friends.
She is survived by her daughter Sherry Stauffer and husband Mike; grandchildren, Jessica Miles and husband Kevin, Danielle Stauffer, great-grandchildren Aurora and Cody Miles, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick on Monday, July 29th from 6:00-9:00pm. Funeral service will be held at the grave site at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Tuesday, July 30th at 10:00am with Rev. Tim May officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local charity or the .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 27 to July 28, 2019