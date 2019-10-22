|
Jane Augusta Leaman Norris Dassen left this life to enter her eternal rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She died at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on the family farm on Clopper Road on March 3, 1939, the firstborn of John and Idella Leaman. She attended Germantown Elementary School and Gaithersburg High School. Her marriage to Kirk Norris produced four children: Kirk, Tina, David, and Margaret Ann. Some years after being divorced from Kirk, she married Henri Dassen.
She worked at various jobs to provide for her family, ending her career as a logistics administrator for Fairchild Communications.
Jane was blessed with many talents. She was a musician, a baker, a cake decorator, a seamstress. She did oil painting, hooked rugs, crocheted prayer shawls, and created various styles of hats for cancer patients as well as hats for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great nieces and great nephews. She provided the music for Boyds Presbyterian Church (organ, piano, and choir director) for some 58 years. One churchgoer summed it up by saying that Jane had a glorious career-that she was a music genius whose music had been enjoyed by generations-that no one could ever match her contribution or her dedication. Jane took great pride in selecting anthems that were suitable to the church's liturgical calendar.
She was generous to a fault-always giving of herself and of her handiwork. None of us will ever know how many lives she has touched.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Henri, her daughter Margaret Ann, and her grandson Joshua. She is survived by her two sons, Kirk and David, her daughter Tina, and their families, which includes numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her six siblings: Margaret, John, Bill, Dan, Trish, and Denise.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road (Rt. 109) in Barnesville, MD (hiltonfh.com). The service will be officiated by her lifelong friend/brother, Kenneth (Jerry) Greene.
Interment will follow in Boyds Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850 (montgomeryhospice.org), or to .
Her family sincerely thanks Jane's friends for being constant . . . for coming to visit and for sending well wishes.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019