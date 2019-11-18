|
Jane B Lloyd of Emmitsburg, MD died peacefully wrapped in God's embrace, with family in her home on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born on Dec.7, 1941, in her grandparents' home in Feagaville to parents William F. Blank, Sr and Elsie Elizabeth (Tyeryar) Blank, Jane was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Jane throughout her years was an avid bowler, an NRA member earning many marksmen badges, and had a passion for gardening, reading and enjoying life. She was a member of Tom's Creek United Methodist Church where she continually grew in her faith and dearly loved her church family. She would proudly serve where needed, always with a smile. She worked for F & M Bank (now PNC) for over 45 years where she made lifetime connections with not only her coworkers but customers also, having many kind words, anecdotes and accolades over the years for both.
Jane was predeceased in death by her husband George H. Lloyd, Jr., her parents Mr. & Mrs. William Blank, and her brother William F. Blank, Jr. She is survived by her children: daughter Yvette Michelle (Housden) Florian and husband Keith of Fairfield, PA, son Richard Jason Saville and Erin Boggs of Frederick, and son Garrett Ward Saville of Emmitsburg, step daughters Dorothy Moser and husband Gary of Thurmont, Lorraine Gadreault and husband Gary of Bernardston, MA, Edith Downs of Turnersfalls, MA and their families, sister Kathy Hemming Thompson and husband Keith of Knoxville, nieces: Shani, Torie, Nikki, Lexie, and nephew Billy, along with numerous extended family members close to her heart. She will be especially missed by grandchildren Jessica Shelton and Landon Saville.
A memorial celebration of Jane's life will be held at Tom's Creek United Methodist Church in Emmitsburg, MD on November 22, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tom's Creek United Methodist Church.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019