Jane (Kuhn) Blickenstaff, 87, of Sabillasville, MD passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was the loving wife of Herman "Bud" Blickenstaff who preceded her in death in May 2008. Jane was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Herman "Butch" Blickenstaff in 2003.



Jane was born on November 13, 1931 in Foxville, MD. She was the daughter of Franklin and Rena (Buhrman) Kuhn. Jane, known to her family and friends as "Bo", had many interests. Jane enjoyed books puzzles, gospel music and evening card games with friends. She loved spending time outdoors with her flowers and trees. She also enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and spent much of her time harvesting and preserving the fruits of her labor every season. She and Bud made may wonderful friends through their roadside vegetable stand. Jane got her greatest joy from being surrounded by family and she loved them unconditionally. She always did "small things with great love."



Jane is survived by her sons, Michael and wife, Patricia, of Newark, DE, Terry and wife, Sharon, of Hernando, MS and Jerry and wife, Ruby, of Thurmont, MD; and daughter-in-law, Ellie Blickenstaff, of Thurmont. Jane is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Dawn Blickenstaff (Matt), Tammy Fox (Shawn), Laura Estep (John), Amy Blickenstaff (Brian Carson), Courtney Mayer (John), Matthew Blickenstaff and Erin Blickenstaff, Joshua Blickenstaff, Jessica Spinks (Chris), Adam Blickenstaff; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was cherished and loved by every member of her family.



Jane was preceded in death by all six of her siblings, Margaret Swope, Arlene Kuhn, Faye Eccard, Bonnie Harne, Richard Kuhn and Jack Kuhn.



Jane also leaves behind many wonderful friends and neighbors. Her family will be forever grateful for the love and kindness they gave their mom and grandmother.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont, MD.



A celebration of Jane's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Rev. Matthew Green will officiate. Interment will be at Mount Bethel Cemetery in Foxville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Guardian Hose Company, Inc. in Thurmont.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019