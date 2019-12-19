Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Jane Frances Tompkins


1929 - 2019
Jane Frances Tompkins Obituary
Mrs. Jane Frances Tompkins, 90, of Middletown, MD and formerly of Wappingers Falls, NY, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Arthur R. Tompkins, Jr.

Born June 29, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Joseph Lauritano and Edna Mae (Smith) Lauritano.

Jane received a bachelor's degree in nursing from New York University, Flower-Fifth Avenue. She enjoyed a career as a registered nurse working in all aspects of nursing.

She enjoyed gardening and swimming. Above all else, family meant everything to her. Times spent with her family were most precious to her. Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her son, Gregory Tompkins and wife, Louise, of Salt Point, NY; daughter, Mary Jane Duffy and husband, Keith, of Middletown; seven grandchildren, Cory (Erica), Christina, Trudy, Brittany, Stephen, Terrence, and Merrick; two great-grandchildren, Bridget and Noah; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Tompkins; and a sister, Carol Ann Benjamin.

Jane was predeceased by two sons, Ralph and Art Tompkins, and a brother, Jerry Lauritano.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.

Services in New York will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
