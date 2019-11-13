Home

Jane Givens Obituary
Jane Watman Givens, 82 of Frederick, formerly of Silver Spring, Md., died Saturday evening, November 9, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. Born in New Jersey, on June 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Anthony J. and Muriel Watman. Jane was a devout Catholic and member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. A proud graduate of Brown University, she was a special education teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools for 18 years and continued to teach in Frederick County until 2017.

Surviving are her husband Robert Benton Givens, her five children, Anthony Givens, Michael Givens and wife Anna, MaryAngela Erdle and husband Andrew, Bonnie Sammons and husband Dave and Alex Givens and wife Keri; 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 47 Depaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 12:15-1pm at the church. Interment will be private. Msgr. Reverend Paul Dudziak will celebrate.

Expressions of sympathy and the full obituary may be shared at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
