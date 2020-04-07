|
Jane Hubbard, 70, of Emmitsburg, MD, died peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg, after years of struggling with Multiple Sclerosis. Born September 10, 1949 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Florence (Sanders) Knox.
Jane was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Emmitsburg, class of '67. She worked at Freeman Shoe Company in Emmitsburg, then at the Shamrock Restaurant in Thurmont for several years before becoming a postal clerk at the Emmitsburg Post Office, where she was employed for nearly 25 years. Jane volunteered her time and her talents to the church and to Mother Seton school. Prior to its closing, Jane coached basketball, volleyball, and softball at St. Joseph's High School.
Surviving are her daughters, Shelly Small of Fairfield, PA, and JoAnn Wood and husband Mark of Thurmont; siblings, Mary Frances Baran and husband Ray of Littlestown, PA, Ann Hansen and husband Jesse of Littlestown, PA, George Knox and wife Eileen of Longwood, FL, Florence "Floss" Knox and partner Jim Small of Littlestown, PA, Donald Knox and wife Dawn of Taneytown, Joan Taylor of North Beach, MD, Joyce Knox of Littlestown, PA, Barbara Keilholtz and husband Bob of Taneytown, Janet Knox and husband Dennis Nicholson of Mechanicsville, MD, Joseph Knox and wife Jackie of Taneytown, Steven Knox of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Teresa Morrissey and husband Danny of Woodsboro; grandchildren, Stacy Livelsberger and Husband Kevin, Nicole, Ashley and Cody Small, and Collin and Connor Wood; great-grandchildren, Savanna Hubbard, Kolby Livelsberger, and Grayson and Kayden Wiles; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by three brothers, Glenn, James and Kenneth Knox.
Due to the national Coronavirus health crisis, a memorial mass will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane's name may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020