1/1
Jane Kendall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Louise Grossnickle Kendall, 88, Middletown, died Tuesday June 30 at Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy. She was the wife of the late Ralph Kenneth Kendall who died in 1994.

Born in Myersville on September 30, 1931 she was a daughter of the late Upton W. and Katie E. Gaver Grossnickle.

Early in her career she was employed by Thomas Canning Factory and Frederick Tailoring Co. in Frederick and was a loyal member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersvlle.

She is survivied by her daughter Daynah J. Cataldo and husband Paul of Woodsboro, son Dale K. Kendall and wife Donna of Middletown, three grandchildren Aaron J. Cataldo, Hannah L. Cataldo, and Delainey B. Kendall, three great-grandsons Maddox J. Cataldo, Leo Hernandez, Ryker Cataldo, two sisters Betty Gouker of Middletown, Grace Reeder and husband Paul of Myersville and Many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by sisters Pearl Harshman, Ruth Wiles, and brothers Ralph, Carroll, Harold and Marshall Grossnickle and also a grandson Evan G. Cataldo.

Friends may call from 10 AM to 8 PM on Friday July 3 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 PM. Masks and social distancing are required. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 AM on Saturday July 4 in the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville. Rev. Tim Ritchey Martin will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, POB 575, Myersville, MD 21773 or to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771

The family would like to thank the following for Jane's care over the years, Dr. Kevin Hohl, Gambrill Physical Therapy, Dr. Kusay Barakat, Dr. Christine Kurkaski, Dr. Sadaf Taimur, Frederick Health Hospital Emergency Dept., 4B and 4G Telemetery Units and Kline Hospice House. We deeply appreciate everyone that had a hand caring for Jane.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved