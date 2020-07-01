Jane Kendall

Jane Louise Grossnickle Kendall, 88, Middletown, died Tuesday June 30 at Kline Hospice House in Mt. Airy. She was the wife of the late Ralph Kenneth Kendall who died in 1994.
Born in Myersville on September 30, 1931 she was a daughter of the late Upton W. and Katie E. Gaver Grossnickle.
Early in her career she was employed by Thomas Canning Factory and Frederick Tailoring Co. in Frederick and was a loyal member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersvlle.
She is survivied by her daughter Daynah J. Cataldo and husband Paul of Woodsboro, son Dale K. Kendall and wife Donna of Middletown, three grandchildren Aaron J. Cataldo, Hannah L. Cataldo, and Delainey B. Kendall, three great-grandsons Maddox J. Cataldo, Leo Hernandez, Ryker Cataldo, two sisters Betty Gouker of Middletown, Grace Reeder and husband Paul of Myersville and Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by sisters Pearl Harshman, Ruth Wiles, and brothers Ralph, Carroll, Harold and Marshall Grossnickle and also a grandson Evan G. Cataldo.
Friends may call from 10 AM to 8 PM on Friday July 3 at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 PM. Masks and social distancing are required. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 AM on Saturday July 4 in the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Myersville. Rev. Tim Ritchey Martin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, POB 575, Myersville, MD 21773 or to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771
The family would like to thank the following for Jane's care over the years, Dr. Kevin Hohl, Gambrill Physical Therapy, Dr. Kusay Barakat, Dr. Christine Kurkaski, Dr. Sadaf Taimur, Frederick Health Hospital Emergency Dept., 4B and 4G Telemetery Units and Kline Hospice House. We deeply appreciate everyone that had a hand caring for Jane.
