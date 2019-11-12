|
Jane Lee (Brooks) Lieberman of Jefferson, Maryland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 11, 2019, after a long illness. Jane was the mother of three children, Bud (Laura) Lieberman, Lisa (Mike) Deener, and John (Beth) Lieberman, and the grandmother of Blaine Lieberman, Amanda Deener, and Michael Deener.
Jane was born in Washington, DC, on June 28, 1941, the only child of Howard J. Brooks and Ada Belle (Schools) Brooks. She grew up in Landover Hills, Maryland, attending Landover Hills Baptist Church as a young person, where she came to know Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. She graduated from Bladensburg High School in 1959, and went to work for the Federal Government as a secretary, where she worked until she married in 1963. She stayed at home with her children when they were young, helping with her children's activities, including church, Scouting, and Little League. She was a devoted daughter, mother, and grandmother, who cared for her own mother for several years at home.
Jane has now received her eternal reward for her faithfulness, and is reunited with her loved ones in the presence of Christ. Her family misses her dearly, but know that we will see her again one day by the grace of God.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 14, from 4-7 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home in Brunswick. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, at 11 am at South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019