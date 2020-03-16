|
|
Jane Fleming Mercado, 86, passed away peacefully with family at her side March 13 2020 at the Kline Hospice House. Carrying forward memories of her loving and giving life are her husband Carlos Mercado-Carmorga, children Lalo, Martin, Susan, Andrea, Trish, Carlitos, grandchildren Jonathan and Kim, Michael and Audra, Thomas and Selene, Mathew and Timi, Ciara and Tyler, and Piper, Imi, Rowan and great grandchildren Derek and Ellie.
True to her idiosyncratic style, she did not want a funeral. Rather, she wanted anyone so inclined to send a note to the family of what she meant to you (7502 Ridge Rd, Frederick MD 21702). Jane wanted to be remembered for these things she talked about her last two weeks.
Jane moved to Braddock Heights MD in 1969 as wife to Lt. Col Thomas Gross, and mother to Mike, Martin and Susan after a whirlwind tour of duty as Air Force wife having lived in Germany, Montana, Japan, Texas and Oklahoma. She enjoyed being a "Personal Development" teacher at TJ which inspired her to finish her BS and Masters at Hood College in psychology. Meanwhile of course, she made granola before it was a thing. She was an early member of the Common Market and the Unitarian Church. While at Hood, as a student, she volunteered on the Mental Health Board and fondly remembers helping with the early efforts for the Way Station and Hospice. She remembers the board hiring Laurie Gucci for Hospice and was very pleased to discover just two weeks ago that Laurie was the founder of Kline Hospice house - a full circle moment she appreciated and wanted mentioned in her obituary.
Having graduated from Hood, she was frustrated with the lack of direction in current therapy and embarked on training in Transactional Analysis. Having that tool in hand, she opened Frederick's first "counselling center" - The Counseling Center. Soon, she met and married Carlos Mercado-Carmorga and they were together until death did them part March 13, 2020 providing an enduring home of love and generosity for each other, kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She gave to her clients the bountiful love she gave her family and friends until she retired well into her seventies - and continued to love and "counsel" those around her. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020