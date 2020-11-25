Jane A. Moshier, 69, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Tranquility at Fredericktowne.
Born on March 22, 1951, in Midland, MI, she was the daughter of Erwin Jankowiak and Dorothy (Brady) Jankowiak.
Graduated from Regina Highschool, in Midland, Michigan, in 1969. Went on to graduate from Mercy School of Practical Nursing, in Cadillac, Michigan with a degree in Practical Nursing in 1971.
Jane served 4 years in the Navy as a Licensed Practical Nurse from 1973 to 1977 reaching the rank of Petty Officer Second Class. She received an honorable discharge with a good conduct medal.
While in the Navy Jane met and married Patrick M. Moshier, also a Hospital Corpsman. He went on to receive his commission in the Navy, with Jane continuing to work in geriatric, orthopedic, and psychiatric nursing as they moved around the country between duty stations. During this time, they raised a daughter and two sons. Her favorite pastime was taking vacations to Deep Creek, Maryland with her family and relations. There she was known for her card playing abilities and was rarely beaten in the long nights of game play. She was fondly known as the "Card Shark".
She is survived by husband, Patrick Michael Moshier; daughter, Mary Moshier ; sons, Sean P. Moshier and Eric W Moshier and (daughter in law) Nicole Moshier; grandsons, Jakob Gramm, Wyatt Moss and Llewyn Moshier; granddaughter, Ada Moshier; brother, Thomas Jankowiak; and sisters, Mary Jo Asadorian, Barbara Heaston, Paula Smerdon, Linda Miller.
