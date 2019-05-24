Jane Elizabeth Rossig, 90, of Frederick went to be the Lord on May 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar W. Rossig, Jr. She was born on August 28, 1928 in Sunbury, PA to the late Jerre and Grace Reed Michaels.



Jane graduated from Sunbury High School in Sunbury, PA in 1945. She became a secretary in the corporate headquarters of Westinghouse Electric Corp, Sunbury, PA. There she met her husband Ed, an electrical engineer in the Television Dept. In 1950 they married. They were married for 47 years. She was a homemaker and mother to their 3 children during that time period.



In 1973 Ed retired from Westinghouse and they began the Strawberry Inn Bed and Breakfast. A beautifully restored building featured in numerous books, magazines, and newspapers. She was the owner and innkeeper for 39 years until her retirement in 2012. Her 7 years retirement was spent at Spring Ridge Senior Apartments.



She is survived by her children Edgar "Bud" Rossig of Frederick, Ellen Rossig Pierce, and Jennifer Rossig Walker both of La Grange, In., grandchildren; George, Amy, James, Jenna, great grandchildren; Olivia, George III, Easton, Grace, Harrison, and Christian. She was preceded in death by siblings Hazel, Helen, Catherine, Edith, Mary, and George.



A memorial services is planned at her church on June 8th at 11 AM, Evangelical Reformed Church UCC, 15 West Church Street, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her church ERUCC 15 W. Church Street, Frederick, MD, 21701. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 24 to June 2, 2019