Jane Victoria Wilhide Coffman, 75 of Keymar, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born January 14, 1945 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Carroll and Edith Yoder Wilhide. She was the loving wife of C. Benjamin Coffman for 49 years. They were married on April 10, 1971.



Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life, she cherished them and relished visits with them, teaching them to play piano, and playing games with them, especially hearts. She loved visits with her siblings and extended family and was thrilled that so many were close by. Jane was a remarkable, kind-hearted soul, she wanted to get to know everyone and know what was going on in the lives of her loved ones. She was always generous, even in death - donating what she no longer needed to help others. Jane spent her life caring for others; after her children were grown she lovingly cared for her aging father for many years, along with her aunt and a neighbor in need. She loved unconditionally and always saw the good in everyone. She enjoyed simplicity in life and was devoted to the Lord. A diligent student of the Word of God, she spent several hours each day studying and taking copious notes. Jane also appreciated her beautiful flower gardens, working outside in them with her husband and grandchildren, spending time with her cats, and watching the birds at the bird feeders, which her husband kept filled so she could enjoy them. She loved the view of the mountains from her home.



She enjoyed trips around the country with her husband and children and their annual trips to Williamsburg, VA over the years and enjoyed taking drives with her husband in his antique cars.



She loved talking about and watching football with her grandson, Thadd. She will be remembered for her amazing pie making skills.



Jane was honest, loyal, and didn't know how to tell a lie. One could always count on her for a smile, a hug, a talk, and just about any miscellaneous craft supply we needed.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Kristen Snow, Kathleen Bednar and husband Chuck, all of Keymar; grandchildren, Thadd, Morgan and Zane Snow, Nathaniel and Hannah Bednar, all of Keymar; brother, Richard Wilhide and wife Elly and Myron Wilhide; and sister, Beth Cross and husband Gary, all of Keymar.



A private funeral service with Deacon Charles Barnhart officiating will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Keysville Union Cemetery, Keysville, Md.



The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home-Woodsboro, 404 S. Main St, on Tuesday, November 17 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm. Social distancing, wearing of masks and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect.



