|
|
Janet Marie Collins, 60, of Boyds, MD and Mount Airy, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 21 after a brief hospital stay. Born November 29th, 1959 in Silver Spring, MD to the late Bill and Leah Collins, Janet is survived by her four brothers: David, Donald, William, and Joe; and by four of her sisters: Shirley, Brenda, Joyce, and Carol. She is preceded in death by her older sister, Karen. She is also survived by numerous beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and many very close friends. She was very family-oriented and particularly enjoyed holding babies.
Born in an era with limited opportunities for individuals with Down's Syndrome, Janet - together with her parents - was able to accomplish a lot and was a meaningful contributor to society. Her parents helped her work past many limitations by finding or developing resources that are much more readily available today. A graduate of the Longview School of Montgomery County, Janet was an avid card player, puzzle solver, photographer, and crafter. She worked for several years in the food service industry, in cafeteria and restaurant establishments in the Gaithersburg area. Janet was very social and friendly, enjoying activities in the local adult social group at KC Barns as well as horse-riding lessons at Banbury Cross. A practicing Catholic, Janet performed for many years as an altar server and eucharistic minister for Saint Martin's Catholic Church in Gaithersburg, MD.
In more recent years, Janet resided at Northampton Manor in Frederick, MD. She continued with her ready smile and social nature during her time there and was well-regarded. The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation for the kindness and care the staff at both Northampton Manor and Frederick Memorial Hospital gave to Janet.
Janet was a light and joyful person who was always ready to chat with anyone she met. She was embraced by a large family that she eagerly embraced in return. She is greatly missed.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Remembrances for Janet can be made in the form of a donation in her name to the ARC of Montgomery County at www.thearcmontgomerycounty.org. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020