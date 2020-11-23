1/1
Janet Conway
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Janet Maria Miller Conway "Granny", 86 of Frederick, MD formerly of Philadelphia, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

A vibrant, compassionate and beautiful soul who never hesitated to give a smile, a hug, or hold a hand of a stranger, died of COVID-19 related complications.

Granny was born March 10, 1934 in Philadelphia, to the late Merle and Lorena Kennedy.

She was married to Daniel J. Miller from 1954 until his death in 1990. She was later married to David P. Conway in 1996 until his death in 2007.

She is survived by sons, Daniel Miller (Anne Marie), Michael Miller (Kim), and daughters, Sharon Chilton (Mark) and Cheryl Bogdanoff (Harry). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was a world traveler with an encyclopedic memory, an expert at cryptograms, crossword puzzles and a lover of all animals. She was a self-trained artist in many mediums. She was very active in St. Katharine Drexel Church where she volunteered weekly. She especially loved making rosaries for the first communicants.

Granny could have taught a master class in aging gracefully. She found humor in any situation and loved life to its fullest.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Janet Conway's Kate's Kids Mural C/O St. Katharine Drexel, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 24, 2020
Janet was a welcoming neighbor when I moved into an apartment at Creekside in Frederick. She was loved by our community and we were sad to see her leave us.
Jean Debnam
Friend
November 23, 2020
I am so deeply saddened by the passing of ms Conway . I work on the meadows unit (dietary department) where she resided and so thankful to have had the chance and opportunity to know her the past 2 years of me working there she was such an inspiration to many people at homewood always had a smile that would light up a room and always had such a caring heart. after I had my son each day asked "hows my boy doing" I would surprise her by bringing Noah here and there when I could to visit but with covid i wasnt able too any longer but promised I would as soon as this all passed she would tell me about her family children and grandbabies and how much ahe loved them... every day after supper she would stop me and tell me " give Noah a kiss for me "and gave me a hug before heading to her room to get ready for bed I always told her she was my work grandma .but I would like to finish this by saying to ms conways family I'm so sorry for your loss my heart absolutely breaks for you all may God be with your family during such difficult times and you are all in my thoughts and prayers !!!

Ashley Geppert
(Dietary aide @ Homewood on the meadows unit )
Ashley geppert
Friend
November 23, 2020
She was a very sweet lady.
Debbie Miller
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved