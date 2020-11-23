I am so deeply saddened by the passing of ms Conway . I work on the meadows unit (dietary department) where she resided and so thankful to have had the chance and opportunity to know her the past 2 years of me working there she was such an inspiration to many people at homewood always had a smile that would light up a room and always had such a caring heart. after I had my son each day asked "hows my boy doing" I would surprise her by bringing Noah here and there when I could to visit but with covid i wasnt able too any longer but promised I would as soon as this all passed she would tell me about her family children and grandbabies and how much ahe loved them... every day after supper she would stop me and tell me " give Noah a kiss for me "and gave me a hug before heading to her room to get ready for bed I always told her she was my work grandma .but I would like to finish this by saying to ms conways family I'm so sorry for your loss my heart absolutely breaks for you all may God be with your family during such difficult times and you are all in my thoughts and prayers !!!



Ashley Geppert

(Dietary aide @ Homewood on the meadows unit )

