Mrs. Janet Maria Miller Conway "Granny", 86 of Frederick, MD formerly of Philadelphia, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

A vibrant, compassionate and beautiful soul who never hesitated to give a smile, a hug, or hold a hand of a stranger, died of COVID-19 related complications.

Granny was born March 10, 1934 in Philadelphia, to the late Merle and Lorena Kennedy.

She was married to Daniel J. Miller from 1954 until his death in 1990. She was later married to David P. Conway in 1996 until his death in 2007.

She is survived by sons, Daniel Miller (Anne Marie), Michael Miller (Kim), and daughters, Sharon Chilton (Mark) and Cheryl Bogdanoff (Harry). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She was a world traveler with an encyclopedic memory, an expert at cryptograms, crossword puzzles and a lover of all animals. She was a self-trained artist in many mediums. She was very active in St. Katharine Drexel Church where she volunteered weekly. She especially loved making rosaries for the first communicants.

Granny could have taught a master class in aging gracefully. She found humor in any situation and loved life to its fullest.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Janet Conway's Kate's Kids Mural C/O St. Katharine Drexel, 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held.

Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
