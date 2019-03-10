Mrs. Janet (Jan) Haight, 86, of Frederick, passed away on March 9, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late Gordon (Donnie) Haight.



Born on October 10, 1932 in Brunswick, MD. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence Glenn and Thurza Frocke. Jan worked at the Department of Energy as a secretary and retired in 1988. Jan was a quilter and was very proud of the fact that she was able to make a quilt for all of her grandchildren for their 16th birthday. She was a volunteer for 10 years at the Vindobona Nursing Home.



She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Mckerrow (Danny) of Hagerstown, Brenda Ferko (Dan) of Frederick and Laurie Franklin (Jimmy) of Burkittsville; 9 grandchildren, Shelbie Villa, Shannon Douglas, Kristin Pichon, Kasey Carr, Jenna Wilson, Nick McKerrow, Eric Merchant, Kevin Merchant, Matthew Merchant and 12 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by Robert Joseph of Arizona of whom she thought of as a son.



Jan was preceded in death by a son Glenn Paul Merchant.



The funeral will be private.



Memorial contribution may be made to The Alzeimer's Association, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 27102. https://www.alz.org/maryland



Jan was known as Mommy, Grandmommy, and GG she will always be in our hearts!



