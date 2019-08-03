|
Janet Hancheruk (LaScola) age 57 of Brunswick, MD passed away the morning of August 1st, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland surrounded by loved ones. Her infectious smile and laugh will be missed by many. Janet leaves behind Michael Hancheruk and beloved daughters Megan and Angela. She was the daughter of Mario and Beverly LaScola (both deceased); and the sister to Sharon Mullen (deceased) (John; deceased), Donna Connors (Chris), Denise Nolan (Tommy), Gina Price (Harry), Anita Buckingham (Kenny), Tony LaScola (deceased), and Lynda Folk (Gary). Janet leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Sunday, August 4th from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at Francis J Collins Funeral Home (500 University Blvd W, Silver Spring, MD. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 5th at 11:00 AM at St.John the Evangelist Historic Church & Our Lady Queen of Poland Parish (9700 Rosensteel Ave, Forest Glen, MD).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019