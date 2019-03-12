Janet L. Keefe, 86, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on March 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late John L. Keefe; beloved mother of Rebecca DeJulis (Don), Mary Keefe, and Mark Keefe (Gina); adoring grandmother of seven; and cherished great-grandmother of five; great-great grandmother of one.



Janet made nurturing her family her life's mission; we all appreciated her talents as an amazing baker and cook, seamstress and gardener. She dedicated many hours to helping others through her participation with Damascus Help. She could immediately identify any actor or actress that appeared in any film broadcast on the Turner Classic Movie channel. In her working years she worked at several government agencies as an executive secretary and was appreciated for her wordsmith skills and organizing abilities. She was an enthusiastic and talented story and joke teller. Her friends and family will remember fondly her exuberant personality and sense of humor.



The Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home in Damascus, Maryland has assisted Janet's family in arrangements for her funeral. A Funeral Mass is planned for Thursday, March 14th at 11AM, at Saint Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, in Damascus, Maryland. Prior to the Mass, a visitation and viewing will be held from 9AM to 11AM at the church. Following the service, there will be a Funeral Procession to Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick, Maryland, where she will be interred with her beloved husband John.



Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019