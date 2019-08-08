Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
(301) 898-1577
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home Services
9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway
Frederick, MD 21701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lowe Obituary
Janet Marie Howard Lowe (Neal) of Germantown, MD, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Lowe, Sr. She was the devoted daughter of the late Catherine and John Howard.

Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who worked at Cedar Grove Store for 20 plus years and Butlers Orchard where she lived for 46 years.

She is survived by her children; Connie Gray and Roger, Sharon Hitchcock, and John Lowe, Jr. and Sherry. Grandchildren; Megan Gray and Clayton Lowe. And great-grandson, AJ Knott.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 1-2 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD where a service will begin at 2 PM. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Resthaven. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences please go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now