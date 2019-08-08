|
|
Janet Marie Howard Lowe (Neal) of Germantown, MD, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John Lowe, Sr. She was the devoted daughter of the late Catherine and John Howard.
Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who worked at Cedar Grove Store for 20 plus years and Butlers Orchard where she lived for 46 years.
She is survived by her children; Connie Gray and Roger, Sharon Hitchcock, and John Lowe, Jr. and Sherry. Grandchildren; Megan Gray and Clayton Lowe. And great-grandson, AJ Knott.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10th from 1-2 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD where a service will begin at 2 PM. Entombment will follow in the Chapel Mausoleum at Resthaven. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences please go to www.resthaven.us.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019