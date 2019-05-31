Home

Roy W. Barber Funeral Home
21525 Laytonsville Road
Laytonsville, MD 20882
(301) 948-3500
Janet Manuel Obituary
Janet Dale Thompson Manuel, 83, of Sneads Ferry, NC, formerly of Gaithersburg, MD passed away on May 26, 2019. Janet is survived by her two children, Donna Schultz (David) of Sneads Ferry, NC and Darin Manuel of Ladson, SC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Megan Schultz of Wilmington, NC and Matthew Schultz of Sneads Ferry, NC, as well as her brother, Joseph Thompson (Sara) of Frederick, MD and sister, Beverly Ganley of Bethany Beach, DE, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Donations may be made in her name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington, NC or the . A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.barberfhlaytonsville.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 31 to June 1, 2019
