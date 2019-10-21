|
|
Janet N. Browning, 70, of Ijamsville, Md., passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Kline Hospice House, Mt. Airy, Md following a courageous battle with dementia. She was the beloved wife for 22 years of Douglas D. Browning.
Born February 7, 1949 in CharlesTown, West Virginia, she was the youngest child of the late Michael Sebastian Cotta and Virginia Price Cotta. She was a registered nurse and received her BSN from the University of Maryland. She loved her vocation and was an extremely dedicated nurse with a very successful career with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center Department of Transfusion Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland. In 2006, after 35 years of federal service, she retired from her position as a Nursing Administrator for the Department of Transfusion Medicine. She then worked for several more years as a contractor for both NIH and the American Red Cross.
She is survived by her son, Nils Nilsen and his fiance Rebecca Hively and grandchildren Kirsten, George and Charlie Nilsen and Jazmyne, Ethan and Cameron Hively. She is also survived by her four stepchildren, Douglas L. Browning and wife Judy, Scott D. Browning, Lori A. Snyder and husband Shawn and Kathy E. Hinton and husband Cory. She will also be fondly remembered by her additional seven grandchildren, Ryan, Morgan, Annabelle and Todd Browning and Ellie, Austin and Addie Snyder.
She is also survived by her sister Judy Unger and husband Roger, her sister-in-law Brenda Cotta and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dale and Nancy Browning. In addition to her parents she was preceeded in death by her brother Jerry Cotta. She will also be greatly missed by her two best childhood friends that Janet remained very close to her entire life, Linda Besenyei and her husband Bill and Dee Rusczyk and her husband Les. She will also be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews.
Janet was also preceeded in death in 1990 by her former husband George Pavel. Left to fondly remember her are her six stepchildren, Janet Pendergast, Kelly Mahr and husband Wes, Kim Breen and husband Chris, Joe Pavel and wife Barbara, Michael Pavel, Kevin Pavel and wife Kathy. In addition thirteen grandchildren, Rachel, Michael, Preston, Justin, Nicholas, Natalia, Jaqueline, Courtney, Nathaniel, Emma, Bailey, Mackenzie and Jeremy.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 24 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm and Friday, October 25 from 10 to 11 am at Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Md. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, October 25 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Howard Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1970 Long Corner Road, Mt. Airy, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Janet and Douglas Browning Nursing Scholarship at Frederick Community College Foundation, 7932 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Md. 21702 or to Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mt. Airy, Maryland 21771.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019