Janet L Nicholson, 79, of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 12th, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born on June 11th, 1940 in Roaring Springs Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Horace and Mary Smith. Janet, forever 79, had a fondness for writing short stories and poems. She enjoyed singing, and the occasional hand of rummy. Her greatest passion in life was the love and presence of her large and ever-growing family.



She was preceded in death by her late husband John Sr., brother Robert Snyder and sister Judy Rayburn, daughter Lisa, sons Tim and John Jr., grandchildren Charlie, Adam and Teia, and great grandchild Harmony. She is survived by brothers Virgil and Donnie Smith, and sister Wanda Back. She is survived by her 4 children, Bonnie Chamberlain, Dana Lane and fiance Danny Burgess, Joseph and wife Tami, Tina and husband Robert O'Donnell and a granddaughter Heidi and husband Jonathan Walker. Her greatest pride was her 25 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren. WOW!



Visitation will be held on Monday June 17, from 12-1pm at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, Maryland with funeral proceedings immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Frederick Humane Society. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences go to www.resthaven.us Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 14 to June 15, 2019