Mrs. Janet Sue Watkins, 81, of Boonsboro, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Doey's House Hospice in Hagerstown. She was the loving wife of Bobby Gene Watkins, whom she married on November 10, 1961.
Born February 4, 1939 in Gallatin, MO, Janet was the daughter of the late John and Madge Carter. She was a Navy wife for 20 years, including 6 years in Newfoundland. Mrs. Watkins also served as controller for American Microwave Corporation for 18 years. She was an avid crafter, and loved making glass ornaments and ceramics, as well as knitting and crocheting, and making gorgeous rugs.
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Watkins is survived by three children, Michael Watkins, Robert Watkins & wife Deborah, and Cassandra Lancaster & husband Michael; a brother, Jerry Carter & wife Lois; grandchildren, Joseph, Whitney, John, Rebekah, Kevin and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Nina, Luke and Clayton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 12 Noon - 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 29th at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, MD. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doey's House, 11370 Caring Pathway Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21742 (www.hospiceofwc.org)
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020