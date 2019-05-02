Janice Faye Trent McNally, age 70 of Hagerstown, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born June 4, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Henry Trent and the late Minnie Ora Drinnon Trent. She was the wife of Harry McNally.



She was a member of Sharon Church and moved to Calvary Baptist Church when she was married to Paul Gouge. She was born again when she was 10 years old. She loved everybody and most of all she is resting in peace. Her husband Harry McNally took great care of her. She is at rest and we will be together again some day. We will miss her.



Janice had two children by her first husband Kenny Phebus, son Douglas Phebus and wife Laura and daughter Melissa Phebus Corwell and husband Keith.



Surviving are sisters and brothers-in-law Maggie Harrison of Mt. Airy, Mary and Charles O'Donnell of Woodbine, Blanche and Calvin Barth of Westminster, Yvonne Poole and husband John of Pennsylvania, and Helen and Hank Robertson of Tennessee, brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Charlotte Trent. She is also survived by granddaughters, Amberleigh and Katie Phebus and Rachel Corwell.



She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Trent and by her sister Laura Nadine Livesay.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 12 noon at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. Interment in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Airy. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11am until the time of services.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 2 to May 4, 2019