WARREN, OH- Janice L. O'Connor, age 75, formerly of Frederick, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence in the company of family and friends.
Janice was born June 27, 1944 in Frederick, MD to the late LeRoy B. and Evelyn C. (Staley) Cutsail. She was a graduate of Frederick High School. She pursued many careers from her first as a dental assistant, to retail positions with stores such as Ben Franklin, wholesale work with Alpenglow Art and her last and favorite with Zimmerman's Florist. In Ohio, she spent nearly everyday at her daughter's needlework shop.
Janice moved from Frederick to Warren, Ohio six years ago. She loved cooking and sharing recipes. She was proud of her English-style garden at her home in Frederick. She enjoyed stitching and was an avid reader. Janice was a member of two Ohio needlework guilds. She was also a fan of British mysteries, comedies and historic drama series on TV. Her favorite trips were to MD, DE and NC beaches, the Great Lakes and the Chesapeake Bay.
Janice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Julia (Woodward) and Christopher Kerner of Warren.
Besides her parents and grandparents Harmon and Esta Staley and Roy and Frances Cutsail, Janice is preceded in death by her companion of many years, John VanCleef, Jr.
A memorial service celebrating Janice's life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. 2nd St., Frederick with Pastor Shannon Sullivan officiant.
Donations may be made to the Ohio animal shelter, Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Rd. Canfield, Ohio 44406 to help in their mission to find forever homes for cats and dogs.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019