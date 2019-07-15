Mrs. Janice Marie Wood, 87, of Frederick, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Genesis Health Care Ballenger Center. She was the wife of the late John McKinley Wood. Born in Ellerton on October 20, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Floyd V. and Loretta Blickenstaff Summers.



She had worked for over 25 years at the American Opitcal Company. She was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren and the Amvets Post 2 Auxiliary.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff and care givers of Right at Home, to Linda and Frederick County Hospice to Ursala and Grace.



Surviving her is a daughter, Cynthia A. DeGrange and husband Michael of Frederick, a sister, Rebecca "Beck" Harding of Frederick, brother, Richard Himes and wife Becky of Middletown, grandsons, Travis M. DeGrange, Christopher D. DeGrange and wife Kate and Thomas A. DeGrange and wife Heather, three great grandchildren, Nina, Brody and Fayette, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathan DeGrange and siblings, Jeanette Clark, Paul Summers and Floyd Summers.



The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the funeral home. The rev. Tim Shatzer, will officiate. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P. O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 15 to July 17, 2019