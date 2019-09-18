|
Janie Anna Louise Blair, 82, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born August 5, 1937 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eileen (Travis) Olden. She was a member of Mt. Zion Mennonite Church. Janie attended Frederick County public schools. She enjoyed going to yard sales, antique shopping, camping, and picnics with her family. Janie also liked watching I Love Lucy reruns, old westerns, her soap operas, and the Veterinarian Doctor. She loved decorating for Christmas and other holidays. Janie is survived by her husband of 44 years, Aden Blair I; seven daughters, Caroleen Hetherly of Hagerstown, MD, Tammy Younker of Martinsburg, WV, Crystal Adkins, Heidi and Bill Neiser, Robin and Jermaine Ford, Eileen and Richard Benedict, Elaine Shirley, all of Hagerstown, MD; three sons, Dale Gifft and wife, Margaret of Martinsburg, WV, Troy Gifft of Hagerstown, and Aden "Sam" Blair II and wife, Wanda of Hancock, MD; one sister, Linda and Kenneth Crummit of Middletown, MD; 26 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends. In addition to her parents, Janie was preceded in death by three sisters, Caroleen Warfield, Margaret Olden, and Lorraine Byrd; son, Elvis Gifft; grandson Rodney; and great granddaughter, Racheal. The funeral service will be held at 11am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Rev. Robert Robinson will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8pm on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to defray funeral expense. Mail donations to Minnich Funeral Home, Att: Janie Blair, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD 21740. Online condolences are accepted at www.minnichfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Sept. 18, 2019