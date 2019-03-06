It is with great sadness the family of Janiele Renee Weddle announce her passing on February 4th at Meritus Medical Center. She was a resident of Hagerstown since 1991. Janiele was born on September 11, 1965 in Frederick, Maryland. Janiele was the daughter of Shirley Elizabeth Weddle (Kramme) and Guy Weddle. She was the middle child of her family and will be missed by her brothers Gary Weddle and Eric Beall.



Janiele worked at multiple call centers, Chase Bank, Wells Fargo and her last job before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at United Healthcare.



Janiele will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her only daughter, Rebecca Grace Strunk of Hagerstown. She has a niece, Jennifer Spalding and nephews Jacob Weddle and Tyler Beall. She will also be missed by her great nieces and nephews Madison Spalding, Chaz Spalding, Maizey Jarrell and Brooks Weddle. Janiele was previously married to Bruce Strunk.



She enjoyed going out to eat, spending time with family and friends and going to concerts of her favorite rock artists.



A memorial service will be held on March 21st at 6pm at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Myersville with food being served after the service.