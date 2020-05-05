Janis "Kay" Skow
1965 - 2020
Ms. Janis "Kay" Skow, 55, Frederick, died Saturday May 2, 2020 at Frederick Health.

Born in Durham, NC on January 17, 1965 she the daughter of Anne Shelton Skow, Frederick, and the late Walter Skow Jr. She was a self-employed physical therapist and received her B. S. from University of North Carolina in Greensboro with a degree In business and management and received her Masters' at Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale,Fl in physical therapy.

She will taken to Colonial Funeral Home in Madison NC where due to COVID-19 graveside services will be held in Palestine United Methodist Church cemetery in Stokesdale, NC

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
