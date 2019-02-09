Jason Tobias Stotler, 40, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at his home.



Born on July 4, 1978, he was the son of Sandra Lee (Stotler) Bacigaluppi and Richard Bacigaluppi. Jason was currently employed with NVR and truly enjoyed his job and co-workers. In his personal time, he loved spending time with his daughter and his family. Jason was an avid reader and always loved a good political debate. He was a quite reserved man, but those who knew him loved him. He had an amazing work ethic, great charisma and could talk his way into anything with a great attitude.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Isis Gebase; siblings, Amanda McLean and her daughters, Molly and Taylor McLean; Christian Bacigaluppi; Brian Grove; Marcus Grove; Christina Grove and her children, Imani and Jabari Sweeting; grandmother, Maxine Lambert; aunts and uncles; Larry Stotler, Sharon Kelly and husband Collin and Linda Calleja and husband Tony. He was loved and will also be missed by his many aunts, uncles, numerous family members and especially his friend Bundy.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Lambert.



A celebration of Jason's life will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1pm at Frederick Christian Fellowship Church, North Building, 10142 Hansonville Rd, Frederick, MD 21702.



Jason's daughter was the light of his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support her future at https://www.tmcfunding.com/jason-stotler



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHomes.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019